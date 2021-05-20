Man in court following Moy Cannabis find

A 20-year-old Lithuanian national appeared before a special court in Dungannon last Friday on drugs charges.

It follows a raid on a Cannabis factory worth more than £200,000 in Moy on Thursday last.

Jonas Kopustas of Ardean Manor, Moy was charged with cultivating Cannabis at Ardean Manor, Moy on 13th May.

He is further charged with unlawfully having in his possession a controlled Class B drug, namely Cannabis; possessing Cannibis with intent to supply; having in his possession a prohibited weapon, namely CS Spray; damaging an electricity meter belonging to NIE and preventing an electricity meter from duly registering the quantity of electricity supplied at Ardean Manor, Moy on the same date.



