Man in court following Moy Cannabis find

Man in court following Moy Cannabis find

A 20-year-old Lithuanian national appeared before a special court in Dungannon last Friday on drugs charges.
It follows a raid on a Cannabis factory worth more than £200,000 in Moy on Thursday last.
Jonas Kopustas of Ardean Manor, Moy was charged with cultivating Cannabis at Ardean Manor, Moy on 13th May.
He is further charged with unlawfully having in his possession a controlled Class B drug, namely Cannabis; possessing Cannibis with intent to supply; having in his possession a prohibited weapon, namely CS Spray; damaging an electricity meter belonging to NIE and preventing an electricity meter from duly registering the quantity of electricity supplied at Ardean Manor, Moy on the same date.


Full story in this week's issue.

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271