THE brakes have finally been put on “boy racers” with the introduction of speed ramps at Fairhill, Cookstown.

For decades residents on the Fairhill Road have continually called for action to be taken to curb speeding by anti-social motorists and also “boy racers” at weekends.

And while some measures were taken to try and alleviate the problem, the problem persisted.

Now, at last, common sense has prevailed with the introduction of speed ramps right along the Fairhill Road recently by the Department for Infrastructure.



Full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier.