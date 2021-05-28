Railway Park 3G pitch plan

MID-ULSTER District Council is to add a 3G pitch to its proposals for the redevelopment of a Dungannon park – taking the total projected cost of the project to £1.5 million.

Members of Council’s development committee made the recommendation for Council’s Chief Executive to approve the business case concept for the addition of a 3G pitch at the Railway Park.

They also urged the Chief Executive to approve the development of this concept via the ICT team and for Council to submit an application for full planning permission.



Full story in this week's Courier.

