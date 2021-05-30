A Coalisland councillor has called for Mid-Ulster District Council to explore the possibility of reopening the Coalisland Canal.

The 4.5 mile canal was opened in 1787 and reached its peak usage in 1931 before it was abandoned in 1954.

Now, with lockdown having brought more people to the walkways along the canal than at any time since its closure, SDLP group leader, Councillor Malachy Quinn believes it is the perfect time to look at reopening the waterway.



