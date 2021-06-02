PARKING enforcement to return to pre-Covid levels

PARKING enforcement is to return to pre-Covid levels at towns in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster, the Department for Infrastructure has announced.

It was scaled back in response to the latest lockdown from January 2021, with DfI saying a small team of traffic attendants was retained during that time.

Parking enforcement is provided by NSL Services Group, which furloughed approximately 70% of its staff in response to reduced requirements.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said penalty charge notices for all on-street parking and bus lane offences will recommence from the beginning of June.

