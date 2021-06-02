DUP members in Arlene Foster's constituency have voiced their “disgust” at her ousting as leader.

The party's Fermanagh and South Tyrone association said it was standing firm behind Mrs Foster, adding: “This was not done in our name."

On Thursday night last, new leader Edwin Poots denied the party is divided after tensions flared at a meeting to ratify his leadership.

Full fallout story in this week's Tyrone Courier

OUT NOW AT YOUR LOCAL RETAILER. ALSO AVAILABLE AS AN EPAPER AT OUR DIGITAL NEWS STAND (SEE LINK BELOW)

Click here for Digital ePaper