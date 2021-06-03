Mid-Ulster groups are in the money!

Pictured are, Catherine McBennett - Niamh Louise Foundation, Marc Daly - The Gardeners, Jenny Orton - Niamh Louise Foundation, Grainne O'Neill - Niamh Louise Foundation. Niamh Louise Foundation in Dungannon is using a £10,000 grant to make improvements to their garden area and install a play area. This will provide a safe place outdoors for families who are affected by suicide to improve their mental health and wellbeing and allow staff to work with the children and young people through play. SC21215

The National Lottery Community Fund has announced funding to groups in the Mid-Ulster area to improve health and wellbeing and tackle local issues as we recover from the pandemic.



One of the groups funded is Niamh Louise Foundation in Dungannon, which is using a £10,000 grant to make improvements to their garden area and install a play area. This will provide a safe place outdoors for families who are affected by suicide to improve their mental health and wellbeing and allow staff to work with the children and young people through play.

Grainne O'Neill, Suicide Intervention Worker from Niamh Louise Foundation said: "We are delighted to have received £10,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund to build a playpark and expand our outdoor facilities at the Niamh Louise Foundation.

“This will allow us to spend more time outside, in line with Covid-19 guidance, and will enable us to work with children and young people in emotional distress through play, while encouraging them to use physical activity to release their emotions and improve their mental health."



Dungannon Multiple Sclerosis Support Group has been awarded a £197,000 grant. The three-year project will run a health and wellbeing programme for people who are affected by Multiple Sclerosis, to help them manage their pain and improve their mental health and mobility, which will help them to live independently for longer. It will also boost self-confidence and provide opportunities to develop friendships with others in their community.

Basil Davidson MBE, Chairperson of the Dungannon Multiple Sclerosis Support Group said: “We are delighted to receive this funding which will enhance the participants overall health and wellbeing, reduce social isolation, improve their sleep and help reduce their pain, stress and anxiety.”



Also receiving funding in the area is 1st Aughnacloy Scouts, Benburb Community Playgroup, Coalisland & District Community Food Bank, Cookstown MS Help and Support, Derryoghill LOL NO3, Liberty Church, Lisnagleer Community Group, Ringsend Community Group and South Tyrone Empowerment Programme.



National Lottery players raise around £30 million every week across the UK for good causes like these. The vast majority of grants awarded are for smaller amounts of under £10,000, going to the heart of communities to make a big difference.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re delighted to announce funding to organisations across Northern Ireland today. From the very smallest to the largest, these projects are using National Lottery money in different ways to support people of all ages, families and diverse communities to re-build and re-connect.

"We support charities, community groups, and people with great ideas – large or small. We want to talk to anyone who has an idea or wants more information on funding to support their community. National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is making such a difference.”



