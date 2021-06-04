Newmills - planning application for flats being considered

A PLANNING application to convert a commercial premises in Newmills into two three bed flats is currently being considered by Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning committee.

The application, lodged by agent Henry Marshall Brown Architectural Partnership on behalf of applicant Sydney Brown and Son Ltd is seeking to change a commercial premises located at 108 Brackaville Road into two, three bed apartments.



