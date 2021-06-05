NEW community group brings people together to watch the sunrise

A NEW community group has been set up in Tyrone which brings people together to watch the sunrise - and the shared experience is helping participants make friends and improve their mental health.

The “Sunrise Social Tyrone” group meets early on a Saturday morning in various locations to watch the sunrise and simply chat with each other and get to know people better.

They also raise money for mental health charities.

One of the people behind the initiative is Shannon Rafferty, from Carrickmore.



