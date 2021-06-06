Dungannon Silver support budding young musicians.

DUNGANNON Silver band looks forward as restrictions begin to lift and the banding community can enjoy music to its fullest extent safely once again.
In the meantime, Dungannon Silver have been providing a vital line of support for budding young musicians. Following social distancing guidance and all recommended health advice, the band has continued to support young band members as they learn new skills, express themselves through music, and engage with traditions of brass band music.

