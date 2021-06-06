Plans to convert a former police station into a community centre

A planning application has been lodged seeking permission to convert a former police station into a community centre for those suffering from an addiction.

The application has been lodged with Mid-Ulster District Council’s planners by applicant Christ Foundation Counselling Ministry and concerns the former police station on Coagh’s main street.



The full story can be read in this week's issue (2nd June 21)

OUT NOW AT YOUR LOCAL RETAILER. ALSO AVAILABLE AS AN EPAPER AT OUR DIGITAL NEWS STAND (SEE LINK BELOW)

Click here for Digital ePaper