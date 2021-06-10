Having ‘allot’ of fun in Stewartstown!

New allotments have been opened in Stewartstown by a local outreach group.

Stewartstown and District Environmental Outreach was formed in 2019 and

a spokesperson told the Courier: "We have been granted use of a central space in the village which is convenient for everyone, with sufficient parking also. Our volunteers have worked tirelessly to provide nine allotments to begin with and all of them have been taken".

(Lester, who carried out the digger work on the Stewartstown Allotments pictured at the official opening with Faith and Sheeba. ar2321-109.)



