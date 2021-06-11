Council calls for Irish unity consultation but doesn’t know the cost

MID-ULSTER District Council is to consult local businesses and ratepayers on the prospect of Irish unity after elected representatives backed a Sinn Fein motion, despite strong opposition from the unionists in the chamber.

The motion was brought forward to the Nationalist-controlled Council by Cookstown Sinn Fein Cllr John McNamee.

However, when questioned as to how much the consultation would cost, the Council was unable to provide a figure!



