JOHN George Burrell

JOHN George Burrell has been awarded an MBE for services to the community in Fivemiletown.
Mr Burrell, who is originally from Lurgan, became Vice-Principal of Fivemiletown College in 1961.
After being put on the Vestry, Mr Burrell raised almost £12,000 by organising dances for a new parochial hall for St John's Church, Fivemiletown .
After being Vice-Principal in Fivemiletown College for 10 years, Mr Burrell became Headmaster in 1971, a role he held for 26 years.


Other honour recipients include Sarah Thompson, Linda Black, Stephen McCoy, Sgt James Clifford Campbell and Tony O'Reilly.


