NEW Fire Service training facility for Desertcreat

NEW Fire Service training facility for Desertcreat

A NEW £42.2m training facility for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) at Desertcreat, near Cookstown, has been granted planning approval by Mid-Ulster District Council.
The Fire Service plans to develop its Learning and Development Centre, which opened in 2019.
The NIFRS said the new project would represent the largest capital investment in its history.
Construction work is due to begin in 2022 and be complete by 2024.
The facilities will revolutionise how NIFRS trains and develops its people to protect everyone in Northern Ireland and further professionalise the service.

Full story in this week's Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271