NEW Fire Service training facility for Desertcreat

A NEW £42.2m training facility for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) at Desertcreat, near Cookstown, has been granted planning approval by Mid-Ulster District Council.

The Fire Service plans to develop its Learning and Development Centre, which opened in 2019.

The NIFRS said the new project would represent the largest capital investment in its history.

Construction work is due to begin in 2022 and be complete by 2024.

The facilities will revolutionise how NIFRS trains and develops its people to protect everyone in Northern Ireland and further professionalise the service.

