The show must go on!

NORTHERN Ireland’s largest agri-food event is back and once again promises four fun-filled days for all the family.

Taking place at Balmoral Park, Lisburn, from September 22-25, the Show is a fantastic day out with something for everyone.

With a host of family entertainment, shopping outlets, a full schedule of livestock classes and displays, food and drink stalls showcasing the very best of local produce, it really is an event not to be missed.

Ulster Bank will once again return as the principal sponsor having been a proud partner of the Show since 2009.

Having missed last year’s Show due to the pandemic, Ulster Bank’s Head of NI, Mark Crimmins, said he was looking forward to returning to Balmoral Park in the autumn and building on the bank’s close relationship with the RUAS.

“The cancellation of the 2020 Show reinforced for many just how important Balmoral is to the local farming sector, not just in terms of economic importance but also as a social event, and as we move into the next phase of our sponsorship, our message is that we are proud to reaffirm our commitment to the local agri-food industry," he said.

“These are challenging times for many farmers and producers and we want to use our sponsorship of the Balmoral Show to reassure our agri-customers that we are here to guide them through this period.

"We are looking forward to catching up with colleagues and friends across the four days of the Show, and while some elements may look and feel different, we welcome the opportunity to meet, share experiences and offer support for the year ahead," he added.

Alan Crowe, RUAS Chief Executive, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to the 2021 Balmoral Show, particularly after our disappointment at having to cancel last year’s Show due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then having to postpone this year’s May Show.

‘‘We are pleased to announce that plans for our September Show are going well, we have of course had to implement a number of necessary changes to ensure a Covid-safe event, however the safety and wellbeing of our visitors, exhibitors, stewards, officials and contractors remains the greatest importance.’’

This year’s Show will run from Wednesday September 22 to Saturday September 25 - four action packed days of family fun.

Tickets will be available to purchase online from Friday July 23 at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.