Granville team's Mac-nificent effort to help families with seriously ill children

The team behind leading Northern Ireland refrigeration experts Granville Food Care have helped local staff at McDonald’s in Rushmere raise more than £2,000 to support families with seriously ill children.

Based in Dungannon, Granville Food Care is one of the leading cold storage providers to the food industry in Northern Ireland, utilising innovative refrigeration solutions to ensure food quality and safety.

Led by McDonald’s restaurant manager Michelle Hazard, the local Granville team of three took on Northern Ireland’s largest mountain – Slieve Donard – and climbed its 2,800 ft peak to reach the top by sunrise, raising £1,045 between them for its Ronald McDonald House Charities. Granville Food Care, which works closely with McDonald’s doubled the money raised.

Ronald McDonald House provides cost free ‘home away from home’ support to thousands of families with long-term or seriously ill children in hospital across the UK and Ireland.

Welcoming the contribution from Granville Food Care, Michelle Hazard said:

“Ronald McDonald House provides an invaluable service to families in need right across the UK and Ireland and our local team at Rushmere is always ready to help where we can.

“Our challenge this year to reach Slieve Donard before the sun came up was a big one, but I’m delighted to say we all returned in one piece with more than £1,000 raised between the three of us.

“With thanks to the generous staff at Granville Food Care, we’re really grateful to have doubled that the figure, which means that many more people will get the help they need when they need it, particularly after such a difficult year.”

Every year, hundreds of McDonald's employees take part in challenges by walking, running, cycling or swimming for the charity which provides a supportive “home away from home” for families and their children who are receiving medical treatment at hospital. They provide guest families with all the comforts of home — plus a local support network — so they can focus on their child’s healing.

Kirsty Irwin, Head of Quality & Technical at Granville Food Care Ltd told the Courier:

“McDonald’s plays a big role in helping families get the support they need and we are delighted to play our part in getting behind the team at Rushmere with a donation which we hope we will make a real difference. Well done to everyone involved.”