Walk to remember Ballygawley woman who died after battling Covid

THE brother of a Ballygawley social worker and mother-of-two who died after battling coronavirus has told of how the family have organised a 5k walk to “celebrate” her life.

Nuala McLaughlin, 43, passed away in December after testing positive for the virus the month before. She died at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, after working for the Western Trust for two decades.

Her brother Fr Peter McAnenly of St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish in Armagh said the event was a way of “remembering and celebrating Nuala and all those who lost their lives to Covid”.

The walk will take place close to Ms McLaughlin’s family home in Glencull, Ballygawley, on July 4. Funds raised will go to the intensive care unit in the South West Area Hospital and to Child Support Services, which was a cause “close to Nuala’s heart”.

Fr McAnenly, who led Mass at his younger sister’s funeral following her death, said they wanted to “celebrate Nuala as well as supporting two worthy causes”.

“The family really wanted to do something to remember Nuala,” he said.

“For someone so young to die and with two children, it very much adds to the pain.

“But we feel that the event in July will at least take a positive out of a negative situation. Nuala was in the SWAH where she was looked after so well and we were very fortunate that her children were able to go into visit her before she died, there are so many people who did not get the chance to do this.

“During the last few weeks of her life, she was cared for so well by the committed staff in the intensive care unit in SWAH and we want to give something back to them for the fantastic work they did and continue to do.

“We also want to raise funds for Child Support Services, which was a cause that was close to Nuala’s heart.

“Nuala was a very special person and we hope that by organising this walk we will be remembering and celebrating Nuala and all those who lost their lives to Covid.”

The walk will begin and end on Errigal Road and signs to the start point will be in place on the main Ballygawley to Omagh Road.

Register at www.klubfunder.com.