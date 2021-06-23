£4m Coalisland Public Realm completed ahead of schedule

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has visited Coalisland to view progress of the Public Realm works which are due to complete in the weeks ahead.

The £4.275 million Coalisland Public Realm Scheme was approved by the Department in January 2019 and is providing funding of £3.72 million towards the scheme, with Mid Ulster District Council contributing the remaining £553,000.

Speaking after viewing the scheme, Minister Hargey said: “With the Public Realm works in Coalisland nearing completion, the town centre already looks very impressive.

“Such a significant investment has the potential to bring a much needed feel good factor to traders, residents and visitors to the town.

“This scheme has been very positively received, particularly among those individuals with limited mobility who found the previous public realm difficult and unsafe to navigate.

“I want to make our towns much more accessible, safe and welcoming and in Coalisland I feel we have designed a scheme that will deliver on this.

“Now is the time to build on the positivity this scheme has created and promote Coalisland as a safe, shared, welcoming space for all.”