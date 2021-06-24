Council defibrillator roll-out across district follows Eriksen's European Championship collapse

A tender exercise that will see Mid-Ulster District Council procure defibrillators for use across the district has been concluded, a council officer has confirmed.

Speaking at a meeting of Council’s environment committee, the Council’s head of environmental health, Fiona McClements informed members that the process is now awaiting sign off.

Ms McClements made her comments in response to Councillor Clement Cuthbertson, who referenced Christian Eriksen’s collapse at European Championships on Saturday, June 12 and asked for an update on Council’s plan to roll out defibrillators across the district.

“Everyone will be aware of what happened at the match at the Euro’s and there has been a lot of talk about it,” said Cllr Cuthbertson.

“Given this, I would like to ask for an update on where we are at rolling out our defibrillators.”

In response, Ms McClements confirmed the tender exercise has now been concluded.

“With regards to the purchase of the defibrillators that has previously been approved by committee and Council, the tender exercise has now been completed,” said Ms McClements.

“That process has been completed and it is awaiting sign off.”