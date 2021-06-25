New £1.5million library plan for Fivemiletown

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has visited Fivemiletown Library in advance of work to build a new library on the existing site on Main Street.

The business case to redevelop Fivemiletown Library at a cost of £1.5million was approved by the Department in 2021.

The Department has provided Libraries NI with £500,000 this financial year to support completion of the procurement process and commencement of construction during 2021. It is anticipated the project will be completed in autumn 2022.

Speaking after visiting Fivemiletown Library Minister Hargey told the Courier: "It has been evident for some time now that Fivemiletown Library is in need of redevelopment.

“I am therefore extremely pleased that my Department has been able to provide Libraries NI with the necessary funding to be able to progress this important project.”