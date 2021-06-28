Officers to explore NIO funding for centenary events

A DUNGANNON councillor has sought to ensure Mid-Ulster District Council liaise with the Northern Ireland Office and attempt to secure external funding for community groups wishing to celebrate Northern Ireland’s centenary.

Speaking at a meeting of Council’s development committee on Thursday, June 17, Councillor Kim Ashton raised the issue during a discussion on Council’s community development efforts.

“It is good to see we have some community grants starting to plan NI21 centenary events,” said Cllr Ashton

“I am always on the lookout for external funding and there maybe an opportunity for the Council to liaise with the Northern Ireland Office.

“Obviously our plan has passed through Council but there could be an opportunity for officers to make contact with the NIO and see if any grant aid can be availed for community groups or if it is contributing to the plan that has already been passed by Council.

“I would like to propose that the Council engages with that officer to see what funding can be secured.”

This proposal was seconded by her party colleague, Councillor Kyle Black.