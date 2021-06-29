Communities Minister views progress at £6m social housing scheme in Dungannon

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has visited a new Apex Housing Association (Apex) scheme which will provide 44 new homes in Dungannon as it nears completion.

The Sycamore Drive project on Killymeal Road will deliver homes for people waiting on a social home, with five homes developed specifically for people with complex needs, enabling them to live as independently as possible in the community. The final homes in the development are due to complete in September this year.

The £6.1m scheme has been funded with £3.4m from the Department for Communities, delivered through the Housing Executive, with a further £2.7m in private finance through Apex.

Minister Hargey said: “I am committed to delivering the most radical transformation of housing system in 50 years. We will deliver more homes where they are needed, for those who need them most. This new development in Dungannon, with its mix of houses and apartments, will provide high quality homes for the community for years to come.”