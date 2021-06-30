Bush Primary teacher says farewell after 35 years

Helping retiring teacher Dawn Cuddy cut her special cake at Bush Primary School were primary 2 class representatives Sam Sinnamon, Jessica Smyth, Braden McDermott and Chloe Reid.dd212612

BUSH Primary School, governors, staff, parents and pupils said a sad farewell to Primary 2 teacher Mrs Dawn Cuddy, who is retiring.

Mrs Cuddy has taught in Bush for 35 years, spanning over five  decades.

She has taught various age groups from P2 – P5, as well as older children in the afternoons, and held many areas of responsibility, including science/technology and First Aid.

School principal, Pauline McAlister, on behalf of all, thanked Mrs Cuddy for her tremendous input to the lives of so many children and to the work and development of the school.

She wished Mrs Cuddy a long, happy and healthy retirement with her family, especially her young granddaughter.

