Bush Primary teacher says farewell after 35 years

BUSH Primary School, governors, staff, parents and pupils said a sad farewell to Primary 2 teacher Mrs Dawn Cuddy, who is retiring.

Mrs Cuddy has taught in Bush for 35 years, spanning over five decades.

She has taught various age groups from P2 – P5, as well as older children in the afternoons, and held many areas of responsibility, including science/technology and First Aid.

School principal, Pauline McAlister, on behalf of all, thanked Mrs Cuddy for her tremendous input to the lives of so many children and to the work and development of the school.

She wished Mrs Cuddy a long, happy and healthy retirement with her family, especially her young granddaughter.