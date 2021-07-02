Murphy welcomes portrait artists to Stormont

FINANCE Minister, Conor Murphy, last week welcomed pupils and teachers from St Brigid’s Primary School in Mayogall to the Stormont Estate.

The artistic pupils of St Brigid’s hit the headlines last year with their imaginative portraits of Stormont’s Executive Ministers.

The P7 pupils were treated to a guided tour of the Stormont Estate, taking part in the Woodland and Bug Trails before making the most of the Mo Mowlam playpark.

Mary O’Kane, Principal at St Brigid’s Primary School, welcomed the invitation which she says has been a high point for the pupils in their last few weeks of primary school.

“This visit has been a highlight in our P7 calendar! Our art project certainly captured the Executive’s attention and it is great to see our Ministers taking the time to engage with the pupils.

“ The art project has certainly sparked our P7’s interest in local politics and I hope this visit inspires them further as they move to post primary school. I’d like to thank Minister Murphy for the invitation as the visit to Stormont is a first for many of our pupils!”