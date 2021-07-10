Henry Brothers starts work on university's first net-zero carbon facility

CONTRACTOR Henry Brothers has broken ground on a new £4.4m nursery and forest school being built at Staffordshire University’s Leek Road site in Stoke-on-Trent.

Due for completion in 2022, the new building will create more than 50 new nursery places for the local community. It will provide a new focal point for the university’s family-friendly campus as well as being the first net-zero carbon facility on campus.

Ian Taylor, Managing Director of Henry Brothers Midlands, said: “It’s exciting to have started work on this superb net carbon zero nursery and forest school at Staffordshire University.

“Henry Brothers has a wealth of experience in partnering with universities and we are enormously proud to be supporting Staffordshire University in the enhancement of facilities for students, staff and their families. We are looking forward to seeing this project take shape over the next few months.”

Providing a sustainable place for early years learning with a connection to the immediate landscape and nature reserve, the new 745m2 facility will count four inspirational learning spaces, enhanced with digital technology and a forest school provision, among its amenities.

Offering places for the children of students, staff, and the wider local community, the new facility will more than double the university’s existing nursery capacity. One hundred full-day care places for children aged from 0 to five are set to be created, with the capacity to provide additional childcare and education for children from five to 12 years outside of term time.

Set to welcome its first intake in January 2022, the new nursery and forest school is the latest in a series of ongoing campus transformation projects and investment at Staffordshire University.

Henry Brothers Midlands, based at Priory Court, Derby Road, Beeston, is part of the Magherafelt-based Henry Group.