Sandholes - roadside hot food business approved

An application to bring a roadside hot food sales business to a Cookstown property has been approved by Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning committee.

Lodged by agent Les Ross Planning, on behalf of applicant IT and RS Mayne the application is seeking to diversify a farm by bringing a roadside hot food sales and ancillary development scheme to 37 Sandholes Road, Cookstown and lands 100m S.S.E of Knockaconny House.

The planning officer’s report on the application notes the site is located in the rural countryside outside any settlement limits with Ballyreigh Business Park and Lafarge Cement located in close proximity to the north.

Full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier