Southern Health and Social Care Trust urgent care out of hours service operating from only two bases .

THE Southern Health and Social Care Trust has confirmed its urgent care out of hours service will operate from only two bases across the Trust from Friday 30th July.

The change will see the service temporarily close its South Tyrone, Armagh and Kilkeel centres until at least the end of August when the move will be reviewed.

The change will see the service centralise base appointments to two locations, Daisy Hill Hospital and Craigavon Area Hospital.



