Surgery takeover negotiations

NEGOTIATIONS are at an advanced stage for the takeover of a troubled Portadown GP surgery run by a Health Trust due to chronic staff shortages.

It follows concerns which were raised in the Courier after it was revealed GPs from the Dungannon and Cookstown area are being asked to provide cover for the Portadown practice, while their counterparts appeared to be slow to step forward.

In November last, the Courier reported that doctors from Mid-Ulster Health Care were asked to provide medical cover at Portadown Health Centre.

Bannview Surgery, run by the Southern Health Trust, has been experiencing GP staffing difficulties for the past few years and as a result Mr Pat Brolly, of the Directorate of Integrated Care for the Health and Social Care Board, stepped in and appealed for help from the Cookstown and Dungannon GPs.

The same state-of-the-art Portadown Health Centre houses six other GP practices, with well over 20 doctors and there was a growing frustration that more could be done locally to help this struggling practice.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier

Click here to purchase a Digital ePaper of this week's Courier