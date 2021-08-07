Test for social and affordable housing under way in Maghery

DEMAND for social and affordable housing in Maghery and areas surrounding the Co Armagh village is currently being tested by the Housing Executive, in conjunction with the Rural Housing Association.

Running until Tuesday, August 31, a Rural Housing Needs Test is examining housing demand in the area and local people’s views are being sought.

Those wishing to register an interest in a home in the locality are being asked to call the Housing Executive on 02895 982502, email: rural.housing@nihe.gov.uk, or visit www.nihe.gov.uk.

Housing Executive Rural and Regeneration Manager, Sinead Collins, said; “This Rural Housing Needs Tests gives an opportunity for people in Maghery and the surrounding areas, to come forward to discuss their housing requirements and get advice on housing options.

“Previously, we have had success with tests we carried out in the wider County Down area, some of which have resulted in new build schemes.

“If we find there is demand for new homes, then we can engage with a housing association to examine the potential for a new-build housing scheme in the area.

“Quite often, especially when we have very few social homes in an area, people don’t see the value of coming forward to put their name on the waiting list.

“But we use the local waiting list to determine housing need and to support housing associations in developing new homes, so it’s vitally important that people tell us there is a demand.”

Mark Ingham, South Area Manager for the Housing Executive, wants local people to express an interest if they would like to live in a social home in the Maghery area.

He said; “This exercise will help us to determine the need for new housing in Maghery. I would encourage interested people to participate and engage in the ongoing consultation.

“While the Rural & Regeneration Unit examines the potential for new housing, you will still be considered for any housing that might become available in your current areas of choice, if you are already registered with us or a housing association.

“We would like to encourage people who are interested in living within the Maghery area to contact the Rural and Regeneration Unit by phone or email.”

For more information, visit www.nihe.gov.uk.