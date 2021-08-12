THE funeral has taken place of a Dungannon man who died in an incident in Linden Foods last week.

Allister Kelly, of Aughintober Road, Dungannon, who died following the incident on Thursday, was laid to rest following a funeral service on Sunday at Lower Clonaneese Presbyterian Church.

He was a maintenance worker at Linden Foods in Dungannon.

Reverend Jackie Spence spoke to mourners about Mr Kelly’s devotion to his family, his faith, his love of sport and fitness, and his involvement in the Orange and Black institutions.

“We want to pass onto you Allister’s family, all our love, our prayers and our support at this very painful time,” the clergyman said.

“Allister had a lot of loves in his life, but first and foremost Allister loved Elizabeth [wife] and little Noah [son].

