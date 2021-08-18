Milestone 40th celebrations finally take place for Annaghmore family retailer

A family-run business that had to put its 40th anniversary celebrations on hold due to COVID, has finally marked the milestone with a presentation at their Annaghmore store.
Father and son, Thomas and Andrew Willis, of Willis’ SPAR, Annaghmore, alongside Andrew’s wife Gillian, were presented with a commemorative plaque, flowers and a cake to mark their contribution to the local community since Thomas and Margaret purchased the shop and Post Office in 1980.
Thomas’s son, Andrew, and his wife Gillian now look after the main operations of the popular Derrycoose Road store.

