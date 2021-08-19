Steam on for Antrim and the Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally

Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally is happening in the picturesque grounds of Shanes Castle Estate, Antrim on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 August, from 10 am to 5 pm daily.

The team has been working long hours to bring together the great programme Rally-goers want, with hundreds of steam and traction engines and vintage vehicles, including classic cars and motorbikes, commercial and agricultural vehicles. From the road racer to the big beasts of steam and from the hand spinners to the stone crusher, it’s all at the Rally.

The fairground attractions will be going full swing, as will Hugo Duncan and his friends, Boxcar Brian and Gerard Dornan. And with the traders, craft market and autojumble, there’s a bargain for everyone. There will be a motorcycle stunt show, an open farm and great catering facilities.

With a campsite on the ground, it’s the perfect place for a weekend breakaway before school starts back and there’s lots to do and discover in the Antrim area.

Tickets are available to buy online, with some tickets also available to buy at the gate. Admission charges are: Adults £10.00; Senior Citizens £8.00; Children £5.00; Family ticket £25.00 (2 adults and up to 3 children).

The event will be running under current Covid-19 guidelines to keep everybody safe. Ian Duff of the Steam Rally team explained: “We are recommending that visitors take a Rapid COVID-19 Lateral Flow test before coming to the event and, obviously, anyone who tests positive should not come. The tests are available free from Gov.UK.

“Inside the grounds, we will have social distancing and other safety measures in place and you should bring a face covering to wear inside marquees, including the beer tent.

“These are precautions necessary at all events currently but we can guarantee they won’t interfere with the great day out our visitors know and love.”

The Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally is sponsored by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and by Tourism Northern Ireland.

Find out more at www.shanescastlesteamrally.co.uk and facebook.com/ShanesCastleSteam