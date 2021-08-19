Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club raises over £14k for NI Hospice

Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club raised £14,206 for Children’s Services in Northern Ireland Hospice through their seventh annual Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel in March 2020.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the club to temporarily close shortly after the fundraising event, the cheque presentation was deferred until this summer 2021 when the club could once again safely reopen.

Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club was founded in 1997 by a small group of just six people with a common interest in the preservation of older vehicles and equipment. Since then, the club has grown significantly throughout its 22-year history and proudly supports local charities through annual fundraising initiatives.

To date the club has fundraised over £700,000 to help babies and children cared for by Northern Ireland Hospice as well as other local charities.

