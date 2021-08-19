Community mourns death of well-known publican from the Moy

TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-known publican from the Moy who was much-loved by all who came through its doors.

Laurence Logue helped to run Tomney’s Bar in the village and was a familiar face to many who came into the bar from the Moy and further afield.

Laurence, affectionately known as ‘Logi’ and originally from Londonderry, passed away last Wednesday. The popular bar closed at the weekend as a mark of respect.

In an emotional post on Facebook, Tomney’s said they had ‘lost a member of our family’.

