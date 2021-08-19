Integrated College Dungannon students celebrate exam success

Integrated College Dungannon students celebrate exam success

Governors, staff and students of Integrated College Dungannon (ICD) have celebrated the students’ excellent results at AS and A’ Level.
Top performers at A’ Level included students; Joshua Kelly, Gemma Walker, Zevander Belo, Eilbhlin Campbell, Katie Graham, Daniel Kerr, Victoria Cunningham, Kinga Gorczyca, Ben Reynolds, Kelly Taveres and Anya Walker,
Mr Andrew Sleeth, Principal of Integrated College Dungannon, told the Courier: “I am delighted to celebrate, with our students, their excellent results which have guaranteed their progression along their chosen pathway.”

