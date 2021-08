FIVEMILETOWN Royal British Legion dedicated a new commemorative chair on 14th August to mark the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Royal British Legion.

The chair was unveiled by 97-year-old Ian Small, Fivemiletown RBL’s oldest member who served in the Home Guard and at RAF Castle Archdale during the Second World War.

