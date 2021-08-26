Michelle and Arlene’s press conference venue set to host Derek Ryan country gig

THE picturesque backdrop for Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill’s Executive press briefings during the Covid pandemic will be turned into a country music venue for one night only, with Derek Ryan appearing live at the Hill of The O’Neill in Dungannon on Saturday 4th September.
The popular landmark was a hit with the media and Stormont ministers alike over the last number of months, but now the Hill of The O’Neill has been transformed into a “Dome” for the well-known country singer to perform an intimate concert.

