Economy minister visits Linen Green

ECONOMY Minister Gordon Lyons met last week with traders in Linen Green, Moygashel, to promote the upcoming High Street Scheme.He also met with retailers in Dungannon town centre.

Around 1.4m people will receive a pre-paid card worth £100 to spend on their local high street.

The High Street Scheme will inject £140m into Northern Ireland’s economy to help high street business recover from the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist councillors, Walter Cuddy and Meta Graham, have welcomed details on how people can claim their £100 voucher card.

According to the councillors, the application portal will be launched in mid-September.

The first tranche of cards will roll out in late September. A telephone service will be launched to assist the public.

Both the telephone service and the portal will close in mid-October.

Everyone will have a minimum of six weeks to use the card and payments will cease at end of November

The councillors added: “Register online at NI Direct and you will be asked to supply eight pieces of information and anyone who requires assistance can contact our office in Dungannon on 028 8772 3265.”