Dungannon's Diane helping people overcome cancer

DUNGANNON native Diane Holland, Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Research & Development Radiographer, is helping to lead innovation within the radiotherapy department at the NI Cancer Centre in Belfast.

Diane’s role is funded by local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre, and her vital role is only possible thanks to those who support the charity’s work.

As the only Research & Development Radiographer in the Cancer Centre, Diane takes a lead role in the continuous improvement and modernisation of the service. This ensures that local people affected by cancer have access to the most up-to-date radiotherapy treatments and techniques.

Diane facilitates the development and effective clinical implementation of evidence-based, advanced, specialised radiotherapy techniques across the wider multidisciplinary team, providing the best possible outcomes for patients.

She also plays a lead role in the radiotherapy development and new technologies working groups, who help ensure that the NI Cancer Centre remains at the forefront of cancer care.

Another key aspect of Diane’s role is working in liaison with clinical trials staff to help deliver the practical requirements within the Radiotherapy department to ensure that new clinical trials can take place safely and effectively for patients.

Speaking about her role, Diane said: “It is a huge privilege as part of my role to be working towards improving outcomes for local people affected by cancer. These new developments and new technologies are helping us to offer the best level of care possible for local patients.

“Despite the major upheaval that Covid-19 has caused across our department, I have still been able to promote and facilitate new advanced radiotherapy techniques and studies during the last year.

“My role would not be possible without funding from Friends of the Cancer Centre, and I want to say a huge thank you to all the supporters of the charity who are helping me in my role each day.”

For over 35 years, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.

The charity is here to enhance the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work, which has continued throughout the pandemic. The charity’s work includes funding additional nurses, supporting local research and providing practical support, such as financial grants, which help families through a difficult time.

Friends of the Cancer Centre relies entirely on the generosity of the local community and all money donated stays in Northern Ireland, directly benefitting patients and their families.

To find out more about Diane’s role, and the work of Friends of the Cancer Centre, visit the charity’s website at www.friendsofthecancercentre.com.