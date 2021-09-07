Excitement at fever pitch as Red Hands chase Sam Maguire glory

CUP fever is sweeping Tyrone ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland final and Tyrone fans are dreaming of the glory days again and they feel they’re within touching distance of another All-Ireland title as the big day draws closer.

A date with Mayo in Saturday’s Sam Maguire Cup final at Croke Park has the county at fever pitch in anticipation of a huge occasion.

It’s a seventh All-Ireland final appearance for the Red Hand and victory will see them become champions for the fourth time in their history, with new managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher leading the charge for the greatest prize in the game.

