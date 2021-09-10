Council told to clean up its act over Granville play park litter

MID-ULSTER District Council has been told to “clean up its act” after a complaint over health and safety at a play park in Granville.

A local lady who lives near Granville play park contacted the Courier to complaint about litter and food scattered around the children's play park.

Birds have been lifting litter and foodstuffs from litter bins in the play park and scattering them around the play areas, much to the announce of locals and visitors with children.

Not only is it unsightly, but it is a health hazard and attracting vermin.

Visitors also have picnics at the picnic tables which doesn’t help the situation, but the lady said the Council rarely comes along to clean up the park and described it as a unsightly mess and a total disgrace.

