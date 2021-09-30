New interim Principal of South West College

The Governing Body of South West College has appointed Colin Lewis as interim Principal and Chief Executive.

Mr Lewis, pictured right, is formerly a Deputy Secretary at the Department for the Economy, and takes up the role on October 11 2021 following the retirement of Michael McAlister who led the College from 2017.

A recruitment process to fill the position of Principal and Chief Executive of South West College on a permanent basis will now begin.

Chair of South West College’s Governing Body, Nicholas O’Shiel said:

“I am pleased to welcome Colin as the interim Principal and Chief Executive of South West College. With a long career in the private sector and in various central government departments, Colin will be a great asset to the College as it emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to prioritise the education of our students.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Michael McAlister on his retirement and thank him for his long and valued service to the College.”

Interim Principal and Chief Executive of South West College, Colin Lewis said:

“I am delighted to be appointed as the interim Principal and Chief Executive of South West College. The College offers students an opportunity to study close to home and gain experience for their future careers.

“I look forward to working with the Governing Body and staff to ensure all those who choose to study at South West College will continue to get the very best educational experience possible.”

South West College is a substantial provider of education and training with campuses in Cookstown, Dungannon, Enniskillen and Omagh. It has approximately 14,000 student enrolments annually and a staffing complement of approximately 650.