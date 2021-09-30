Thursday 30 September 2021 15:25
Don't miss our special P1 Supplement in this week's Tyrone Courier featuring schools throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster.All in this week's Courier (and more photos next week also!)
Click here for Digital ePaper
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Covid-19 - Thu 30th September Figures
Michael Kerr's 50k run generates over £10k for Starbreakers
Ryder Cup legend McDowell an asset to European team
Red Hands bring Sam back to Tyrone!
Defences on top at Windsor Park
Northern Ireland reignite World Cup hopes
2.0 Hot Rods World Final at Aghadowey Speedweekend
Ulster to welcome 500 supporters to Kingspan Stadium for Scarlets clash
Minister Gordon Lyons meets with representatives of the retail and hospitality sector on Belfast's Ormeau Road
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271