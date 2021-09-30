DUNGANNON vet wins landmark case against a Stormont department

A DUNGANNON vet has won a landmark case against a Stormont department which could result in a compensation payout of up to £1m, after a judge ruled she was unfairly dismissed for voicing concerns about potential bovine Tuberculosis (TB) in the cattle supply chain.

Dr Tamara Bronckaers worked as a supervisory veterinary officer within the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs' veterinary service animal health group from 2016 until her constructive dismissal in 2018.

For over a year she had raised concerns over the annual deletion of the records of between 4,800 to 5,000 cattle within the supply chain — which is required under the Cattle Identification Regulations 1999 — meaning some market operators were committing an offence.



Full story in this week's Courier

Click here for Digital ePaper