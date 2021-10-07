Damage caused to vehicles by potholes

A TOTAL of 169 drivers in Mid-Ulster have this year claimed for damage caused to their vehicles due to potholes, new figures reveal.

Between January 1 and August 31 this year, a total of 1,916 vehicle damage claims due to potholes were reported to Stormont's Department for Infrastructure (DfI). Its Lisburn and Castlereagh roads office received the most claims at 274.

In Mid-Ulster, the 'north' office received 116 claims, while the 'south' office received 53 claims.



