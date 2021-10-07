The death of a key witness will not end family's quest for justice.

THE death of a key witness in the investigation into the murder of Michaela McAreavey in Mauritius will not end her family's quest for justice, her widower John has said.

Raj Theekoy (43) was found dead near the Indian Ocean island's Beau Plateau in Goodlands on Sunday.

It is understood investigators are looking at the possibility Theekoy's death may have been as a result of suicide, but have yet to rule out foul play at the hands of a third party.



