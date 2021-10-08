'Water' lot of fun for pupils at Fivemiletown Primary School

NI Water have donated a Waterbutt to Fivemiletown Primary School. Many schools are seeking to improve their outdoor learning environments to enhance pupil’s wellbeing and mental health alongside improving the sustainability of the school grounds. Waterbutts are a great way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants encouraging pupils to save water and look after the natural environment.

Pictured are pupils alongside Mrs F Pryce Principal and Pat McCauley NI Water Education Officer.