Councillor Adam Gannon selected as SDLP candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone

C

The SDLP has selected Councillor Adam Gannon as its candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in the next Assembly election.
SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said:
“Adam has proven himself as an outstanding local representative since being elected to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. He’s shown real passion to improve the lives of people in his local community and across the council area.
"As a science teacher he understands the reform that's needed in our education system

