Joe Wicks visits Phoenix Integrated Primary

Phoenix Integrated Primary and Nursery School were delighted to be one of the schools selected to host a visit from Joe Wicks as part of the Burpee Bear School Tour.



The competition was open to all schools, and with over forty thousand applications, it was wonderful for the pupils, staff and whole school community at Phoenix to be chosen as one of the winning schools.



The BBC were there to report on the event and Joe was given a wonderful welcome by the pupils and staff who had prepared posters and lined the entrance to the school.



Full story and photos in this week's Courier.

